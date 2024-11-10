Louisiana high school football playoffs may be delayed after U-High files lawsuit over forfeits

BATON ROUGE — The release of Louisiana's high school football playoff brackets will be delayed after University High School filed a lawsuit challenging an order that it forfeit seven games. Potentially, the playoffs themselves could be pushed back as a court hearing isn't scheduled to occur until Nov. 18.

In a statement, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association said the lawsuit could have a bearing on each of the state's 307 football teams. The association uses a "power rating" to seed teams in the playoffs, depending on results across all games in all classifications. Forcing U-High to tally seven games as losses had an impact across multiple divisions.

"Given the possible repercussions of the decision made, the LHSAA will withhold all eight postseason brackets until the legal process is concluded and the matter is fully resolved," the association said.

U-High filed its lawsuit Friday. A judge scheduled a hearing for Nov. 18 — three days after the playoffs are scheduled to begin.

The school said in its lawsuit that the LHSAA was not following its own administrative rules, which it says prevents the association from taking up alleged violations in the 10 days before the end of the regular season. The rule was adopted to prevent disruptions to the playoff schedule, the school said.

U-High said it was notified about the investigation on Oct. 30. The regular season ends Friday — nine days later.

The Cubs had been highly ranked in Division II-Select, but with the forfeitures it fell to 27th place before a Thursday night victory over Port Allen gave them a 1-9 record. Twenty-four teams qualify for the playoffs in each of the Select brackets.

According to the lawsuit, Liberty High School in Baton Rouge complained to the LHSAA that two players who were in its attendance zone had transferred to University High improperly over the past two years.

The one involved this year did not play against Madison Prep, a U-High loss, so that game was not covered by the forfeiture order. Last year's cases involved the final four games of the regular season.

U-High and its coach were placed on an administration probation by LHSAA for a year.