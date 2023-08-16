97°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Council approves 12-month residential development moratorium
Related Story
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Council voted to adopt a 12-month residential development moratorium Thursday night after concerns over the pace of growth within the parish.
Some argued that the fast pace of growth in the parish is putting a strain on the infrastructure, which increases the risk of flooding.
The moratorium should allow council members to tackle zoning issues and building laws without having to deal with a large amount of neighborhoods in development.
News
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Council voted to adopt a 12-month residential development moratorium Thursday night after concerns over... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple schools on lockdown as police investigate bomb threat at Baton Rouge...
-
Three displaced, home deemed total loss after fire off Airline Highway
-
Deputies find body of missing New Iberia man while investigating crash on...
-
After finding missing man's bones in East Feliciana, deputies arrest BR man...
-
Jury finds Baton Rouge business man guilty of murder in his wife's...