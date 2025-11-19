KOK Wings & Things offers free meals to college students, families affected by the government shutdown

BATON ROUGE - KOK Wings and Things offered free meals on Sunday to families and college students impacted by the government shutdown.

Locations in Baton Rouge, New Iberia and Lafayette plan to offer one free meal on Sundays to college students with SNAP benefits and a college ID and to families with children 12 and under with proof of SNAP benefits.

Assistant manager Alden Southall said the establishment’s owners understand the struggle with food insecurity.

"Four owners, they grew up. In college, they were on SNAP benefits. They just want to give back to the community. They're really a community-based restaurant business, so we just want to give back," Southall said.

The initiative, done in partnership with Doran and Cawthorne Law Firm, will continue until Nov. 30, with a percentage of all KOK sales going towards supporting the free meals.

KOK is also accepting donations to help those in need.