Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying person responsible for White Castle shooting
WHITE CASTLE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the person responsible for a shooting that left one injured near a football game that was taking place at White Castle High School on Oct. 17.
The shooting occurred around 8:48 p.m. near the White Castle Community Center when a verbal argument turned physical, leading to the gunfire.
One person was struck in the lower abdomen and is currently in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-687-3553.
