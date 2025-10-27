72°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying person responsible for White Castle shooting
WHITE CASTLE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the person responsible for a shooting that left one injured near a football game that was taking place at White Castle High School on Oct. 17.
The shooting occurred around 8:48 p.m. near the White Castle Community Center when a verbal argument turned physical, leading to the gunfire.
One person was struck in the lower abdomen and is currently in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to call the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-687-3553.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mass mobilization takes place at the capitol for maintaining the current congressional...
-
DOTD speaks on LA 415 update
-
LSU will face Alabama under the lights in Tuscaloosa on WBRZ
-
Road in Denham Springs renamed in honor of fallen Cpl. Shawn Kelly
-
State Rep. Julie Emerson joins field of candidates challenging Bill Cassidy's Senate...
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future