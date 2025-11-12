71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Honoring the Marine Corps 250th birthday, 2une In's Mia Monet reports to basic training

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ 2une-In's Mia Monet reported to duty for basic training with the Marines at Baton Rouge's Independence Park to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps.

"I couldn't think of a better way to honor the Marine Corps than to find out what it takes to wear the uniform," Monet said.

She laced her boots and got into formation with Gunnery Sergeant Trenton Tucker as they both followed Gunnery Sergeant Eric Martinez's lead.

News
Honoring the Marine Corps 250th birthday, 2une...
Honoring the Marine Corps 250th birthday, 2une In's Mia Monet reports to basic training
BATON ROUGE — WBRZ 2une-In's Mia Monet reported to duty for basic training with the Marines at Baton Rouge's Independence... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 Monday, November 10, 2025 12:59:00 PM CST November 10, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days