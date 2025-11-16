77°
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
CENTRAL - The Central Wildcats cruised to a win over Dutchtown in the first round of the Division I Non-Select state playoffs Friday night.
The Wildcats scored five touchdowns in the first half to lead 32-10 at the break, before coasting to a 52-24 win.
Jacob Snowbarger had two first half rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Central will host East Ascension next week in the second round of the Division I Non-Select state playoffs.
