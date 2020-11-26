Latest Weather Blog
Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards readmitted to the hospital
BATON ROUGE - Family says former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards' is back home after he was hospitalized for the second time in less than a week.
On Thursday, those close to Edwards said his outlook appeared to be better. His wife, Trina Edwards, said her husband is doing better but will still be monitored by nurses.
“He’s recovered enough that we’re going to quarantine at home with home health nurses. He will also be working with a physical therapist as part of his recovery. He’s in his usual good spirits and we thank everybody for all the prayers, cards and concern. The prayers paid off and we wish health for your families as well. Stay safe."
Edwards, 93, was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night with double pneumonia.
Edwards was previously hospitalized over the weekend and released Sunday after being admitted Nov. 13. He was admitted again this past Tuesday after his breathing difficulties returned.
Edwards has received multiple COVID-19 tests, which came back negative for the disease.
