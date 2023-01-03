Former Governor Edwin Edwards blames all sides for no compromises at the Capitol

GONZALES- From the office of his Ascension Parish home, former Governor Edwin Edwards said he's been keenly watching what's been happening with lawmakers reaching an impasse when it comes to passing a budget.



Edwards is the only four-term Governor in the history of Louisiana. The 90-year-old is just shy of turning 91. Edwards said there is plenty of blame to go around, including lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.



"Most of the people looking to blame others are themselves responsible for the problem," Edwards said. "You don't find anybody supportive trying to get things done blaming people all the time. He or she is doing things to get things done."



Edwards believes everyone being headstrong created these challenges making it hard for anyone to get anything done. Again, he blamed democrats and republicans.



"The most vocal ones are the most responsible in a large measure for the problems," Edwards said. "If they want to find out what the problem is, they should look in the mirror."



Edwards said he is disappointed after lawmakers failed to pass a budget in two special sessions and the regular session. The former governor added that things were different when he was in office. He said despite the problems, he would love to be leading the state.



"Yes, I would," Edwards said. "I really would. In spite of all the problems, I think I can deal better with those legislators even though it would be hard to do."



A third special session will likely be called soon. It must end before the fiscal year wraps up in three weeks.