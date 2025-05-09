Flooding poses danger to drivers after Tuesday, Wednesday's severe weather

BATON ROUGE — After Tuesday's severe weather and heavy rainfall, AAA warns drivers of potential flooding hazards on capital area roadways.

Transportation officials urge motorists to exercise extreme caution as forecasts continue to project rain Wednesday.

"If you can avoid being off the roads during heavy rain, we strongly recommend that," AAA spokesman Donald Redman said.

For those whose travel is unavoidable, AAA stresses the importance of reducing speed, maintaining a significant following distance and deactivating cruise control.

"If you start losing control or hydroplaning, one of the first things you want to do is lay off of the accelerator," cautioned a AAA spokesperson. "And that’s where you see a lot of dangerous crashes that occur," Redman said.

Safety begins before activating the ignition with essential pre-trip checks like inspecting windshield wipers and tire treads.

"If you can’t remember the last time you changed your windshield wipers, it’s probably time to change your windshield wipers," Redman said.

AAA suggests taking an upside-down quarter and inserting it into the tire tread. If any part of George Washington's head is covered, your tire tread is likely okay to drive on.

A common misconception regarding hazard lights during heavy rain, but this is actually illegal.

"In Louisiana, it is against the law to drive around with your hazard lights flashing," the AAA spokesperson said. "Some people are unfortunately rear-ending people that are riding with their hazard lights on because they think that, oh, they’re still going, because it’s become so common to see people in heavy rain."

AAA added that drivers should slow down, avoid abrupt braking and follow in the tire tracks of the vehicle ahead to minimize the risk of accidents in wet conditions.

