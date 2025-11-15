56°
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team beat Florida International University 98-81 on Thursday to start its season 3-0.

Michael Nwoko and Marquel Sutton both led the Tigers with 19 points. Sutton had 12 rebounds as well for his second straight double double. Five Tigers scored in double figures and LSU was 30-of-34 from the free throw line in the win.

The Tigers play Alcorn State on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

