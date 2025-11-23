58°
EBR Coroner: Person shot along Hanks Drive on Thursday night dies
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Friday that a person shot along Hanks Drive has died.
The victim, who was identified as 23-year-old Byron Horton, was shot Thursday night around 9 p.m. on Hanks Drive off Airline Highway. According to East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, Horton was shot by multiple people.
Deputies are investigating what led to the shooting.
