EBR Coroner: Person shot along Hanks Drive on Thursday night dies

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Friday that a person shot along Hanks Drive has died.

The victim, who was identified as 23-year-old Byron Horton, was shot Thursday night around 9 p.m. on Hanks Drive off Airline Highway. According to East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, Horton was shot by multiple people.

Deputies are investigating what led to the shooting.