EBR Coroner: Person shot along Hanks Drive on Thursday night dies
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Friday that a person shot along Hanks Drive has died.
The unidentified victim was shot Thursday night around 9 p.m. on Hanks Drive off Airline Highway. According to East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, the person was shot by multiple people.
The coroner's office said it will release the victim's ID when the next of kin is notified.
Deputies are investigating what led to the shooting.
