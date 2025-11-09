Denham Springs pulls away in second half against St. Amant

69°
DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs pulled away late Friday night against St. Amant to earn a share of District 5-5A title.

The Yellowjackets and Gators went back and forth for the first three quarters of the game, but Denham Springs got the defensive stops late to win 54-26.

The Yellowjackets finish the regular season 8-2 overall and 5-1 in district play.

