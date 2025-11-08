65°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs clinches share of district title with win over St. Amant
DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs pulled away late Friday night against St. Amant to earn a share of District 5-5A title.
The Yellowjackets and Gators went back and forth for the first three quarters of the game, but Denham Springs got the defensive stops late to win 54-26.
Trending News
The Yellowjackets finish the regular season 8-2 overall and 5-1 in district play.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Ascension handles Walker
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
-
LSU looks to bounce back Saturday night vs. Alabama on WBRZ