CMA Awards airing on WBRZ; Zachary woman wins free tickets to attend show honoring country music
NASHVILLE — The 59th Annual CMA Awards are Wednesday night on Channel 2.
The award show, honoring the past year in country music, will air on WBRZ at 7 p.m. Louisiana native Lainey Wilson is returning to host the show.
A Zachary woman, Brianna Willis, won a free trip to the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, through a competition from 100.7 The Tiger, a radio partner of WBRZ.
Learn more about the CMAs here.
