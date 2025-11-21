70°
CMA Awards airing on WBRZ; Zachary woman wins free tickets to attend show honoring country music

NASHVILLE — The 59th Annual CMA Awards are Wednesday night on Channel 2.

The award show, honoring the past year in country music, will air on WBRZ at 7 p.m. Louisiana native Lainey Wilson is returning to host the show.

A Zachary woman, Brianna Willis, won a free trip to the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, through a competition from 100.7 The Tiger, a radio partner of WBRZ. 

Learn more about the CMAs here.

