82°
Latest Weather Blog
CMA Awards airing on WBRZ; Zachary woman wins free tickets to attend show honoring country music
NASHVILLE — The 59th Annual CMA Awards are Wednesday night on Channel 2.
The award show, honoring the past year in country music, will air on WBRZ at 7 p.m. Louisiana native Lainey Wilson is returning to host the show.
A Zachary woman, Brianna Willis, won a free trip to the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, through a competition from 100.7 The Tiger, a radio partner of WBRZ.
Trending News
Learn more about the CMAs here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales Police make arrest in fatal Tuesday night shooting
-
Man arrested after he allegedly drove drunk through Shenandoah, struck two people
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank prepares for holidays
-
CMA Awards airing on WBRZ; Zachary woman wins free tickets to attend...
-
WATCH: Garbage truck catches fire in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...