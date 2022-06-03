72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry set to play in NCAA Regional

Related Story

HATTIESBURG - The LSU Tigers will get a big boost back offensively with Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry returning to the lineup. Both players missed the SEC tournament due to injuries. 

Berry lead the Tigers in hitting .381 (72-for-189) on the year, including a league-best of .400 in SEC games. The 2022 Second-Team All-SEC performer has collected eight doubles, 15 homers, 47 RBI and 43 runs scored this season.

Doughty is batting .281 on the year with 12 home runs and 51 RBI's. 

The Tigers will start their NCAA tournament run tomorrow against Kennesaw State at 6pm. 

News
LSU's Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry will...
LSU's Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry will play in Hattiesburg Regional
HATTIESBURG - The LSU Tigers will get a big boost back offensively with Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry returning to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 02 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Thursday, June 02, 2022 9:50:00 PM CDT June 02, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days