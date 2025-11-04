52°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Two juveniles among three arrested on stolen gun charges along Mammoth Avenue
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after Baton Rouge Police pulled over a car tied to a shooting and street racing incident.
According to police, officers pulled over a truck along Mammoth Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police later searched the vehicle and found two stolen guns, one a rifle stolen from Baton Rouge and another a pistol stolen from Zachary.
The driver of the car, 21-year-old Patrick Antoine, and two juvenile passengers were arrested and charged with possessing stolen firearms.
Antoine has a criminal record of theft, resisting arrest and illegal possession of drugs. Roper has no criminal history, police said.
BRPD says more information will be released soon.
News
BATON ROUGE — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after Baton Rouge Police pulled over a... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
Three NOLA eateries earn Michelin stars; two capital region restaurants also recognized...
-
First responders working fire at building near Sacred Heart; school official says...
-
UPS plane crashes on takeoff from Louisville, Kentucky, airport, igniting huge fire...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department announces new rating from Property Insurance Association of...
Sports Video
-
No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener
-
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...
-
LSU men's basketball starts season Wednesday