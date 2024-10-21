Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 6: A game of 'Who is the Fraud?' in Kyle Field! $$$
Friday
College Football:
Jacksonville State @ Kennesaw State: Jacksonville State -16.5 (W)
Houston @ TCU: Houston +17.5 (W)
Michigan State @ Oregon: Michigan State +24.5 (W)
Syracuse @ UNLV: UNLV -5.5 (L)
WNBA:
Lynx @ Sun: Lynx +2.5 (W)
Liberty @ Aces: Aces -2.5 (W)
Saturday
College Football:
Missouri @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -1.5 (W)
Auburn @ Georgia: Georgia -23.5 (L)
Iowa @ Ohio State: Iowa +18.5 (L)
Clemson @ Florida State: Clemson -13.5 (W)
Michigan @ Washington: Michigan +3.5 (L)
Tennessee @ Arkansas: u60.5 Total Points (W)
MLB:
Tigers @ Guardians: o6.5 Total Runs (W)
Mets @ Phillies: Phillies ML (L)
Royals @ Yankees: Yankees ML (W)
Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers o7.5 Total Runs (W)
Sunday
NFL:
Jets @ Vikings: Jets +2.5 (L)
Browns @ Commanders: Commanders -3.0 (W)
Cardinals @ 49ers: 49ers Team Total o28.5 Points (L)
Giants @ Seahawks: Seahawks -6.5 (L)
Packers @ Rams: o48.5 Total Points (L)
Cowboys @ Steelers: Steelers -2.5 (L)
