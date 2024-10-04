76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 6: A game of 'Who is the Fraud?' in Kyle Field! $$$

3 hours 5 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2024 Oct 4, 2024 October 04, 2024 4:41 PM October 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB postseason and the WNBA playoffs!

Friday

College Football:

Jacksonville State @ Kennesaw State: Jacksonville State -16.5

Houston @ TCU: TCU +17.5

Michigan State @ Oregon: Michigan State +24.5

Trending News

Syracuse @ UNLV: UNLV -5.5

WNBA:

Lynx @ Sun: Lynx +2.5

Liberty @ Aces: Aces -2.5

Saturday

College Football:

Missouri @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -1.5

Auburn @ Georgia: Georgia -23.5

Iowa @ Ohio State: Iowa +18.5

Clemson @ Florida State: Clemson -13.5

Michigan @ Washington: Michigan +3.5

Tennessee @ Arkansas: u60.5 Total Points

MLB:

Tigers @ Guardians: o6.5 Total Runs

Mets @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Royals @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers o7.5 Total Runs

Sunday

NFL:

Jets @ Vikings: Jets +2.5

Browns @ Commanders: Commanders -3.0

Cardinals @ 49ers: 49ers Team Total o28.5 Points

Giants @ Seahawks: Seahawks -6.5

Packers @ Rams: o48.5 Total Points

Cowboys @ Steelers: Steelers -2.5

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days