$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 6: A game of 'Who is the Fraud?' in Kyle Field! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB postseason and the WNBA playoffs!
Friday
College Football:
Jacksonville State @ Kennesaw State: Jacksonville State -16.5
Houston @ TCU: TCU +17.5
Michigan State @ Oregon: Michigan State +24.5
Syracuse @ UNLV: UNLV -5.5
WNBA:
Lynx @ Sun: Lynx +2.5
Liberty @ Aces: Aces -2.5
Saturday
College Football:
Missouri @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -1.5
Auburn @ Georgia: Georgia -23.5
Iowa @ Ohio State: Iowa +18.5
Clemson @ Florida State: Clemson -13.5
Michigan @ Washington: Michigan +3.5
Tennessee @ Arkansas: u60.5 Total Points
MLB:
Tigers @ Guardians: o6.5 Total Runs
Mets @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Royals @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers o7.5 Total Runs
Sunday
NFL:
Jets @ Vikings: Jets +2.5
Browns @ Commanders: Commanders -3.0
Cardinals @ 49ers: 49ers Team Total o28.5 Points
Giants @ Seahawks: Seahawks -6.5
Packers @ Rams: o48.5 Total Points
Cowboys @ Steelers: Steelers -2.5
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
