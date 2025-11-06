75°
Baton Rouge woman allegedly shot by roommate dies in hospital; roommate charged with negligent homicide
BATON ROUGE — A 26-year-old woman allegedly shot by her roommate in an East Baton Rouge Parish trailer park on Monday died in the hospital.
Deputies said Tuesday that Blanca Azucely Caalxo died after being shot inside her Greenwell Village Mobile Home Park home around 1 p.m.
Her roommate, 17-year-old Henry Gonzales-Castro, has been charged with negligent homicide after he allegedly fired a gun by accident and shot Caalxo through the wall.
According to an affidavit, Gonzales-Castro had just purchased the gun and had it for a few days when the shooting happened.
