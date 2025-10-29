62°
Baton Rouge Police make arrest in July shooting
BATON ROUGE - Three months after a shooting on Plank Road left one man injured, the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested the man responsible for the incident.
Video surveillance showed Damian Williams, 33, arguing with another person before shooting him in the right thigh, according to BRPD records.
Police interviewed the victim, who said the argument started because Williams claimed the victim was looking at Williams' brother. That's when Williams took a gun out of his pocket and struck the victim on the left side of his face before shooting him in the thigh.
Williams was arrested for aggravated second-degree battery, second-degree murder/attempt and illegal use of weapons.
WBRZ first reported on the shooting on July 14.
News
