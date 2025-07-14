84°
One hurt in shooting along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting along Plank Road on Monday afternoon.
WBRZ crews saw Baton Rouge Police officers roping off Uncle Moe's Food Mart and Deli with crime scene tape around 3:15 p.m.
Sources said one person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound from a shooting that happened in the area around 2:55 p.m. The extent of their injuries is unclear.
No more information is immediately available.
