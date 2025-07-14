One hurt in shooting along Plank Road

84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, July 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting along Plank Road on Monday afternoon. 

WBRZ crews saw Baton Rouge Police officers roping off Uncle Moe's Food Mart and Deli with crime scene tape around 3:15 p.m. 

Sources said one person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound from a shooting that happened in the area around 2:55 p.m. The extent of their injuries is unclear. 

No more information is immediately available. 

