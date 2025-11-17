Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of Deputy Joshua Dunaway after motorcycle crash

"Joshua was more than a coworker to many of us, he was a friend, a teammate, and a loving father who cared deeply for his family. His loss is felt across our entire agency," the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

"We ask that you keep Joshua’s family, friends, and his APSO family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Dunaway was off duty on his personal motorcycle at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is still under investigation, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will share funeral arrangements once they are finalized.