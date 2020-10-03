51°
Airline Highway closed at Florida due to crash

BATON ROUGE - Officials closed Airline Highway at Florida Boulevard following a Thursday morning crash that occurred around 8:15 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., Airline remains shut down northbound at Florida Boulevard. 

The incident is causing heavy delays on Airline, before Old Hammond Highway. 

At this time, it is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries. 

