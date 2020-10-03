51°
Latest Weather Blog
Airline Highway closed at Florida due to crash
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Officials closed Airline Highway at Florida Boulevard following a Thursday morning crash that occurred around 8:15 a.m.
Airline Hwy NB closed at Florida. pic.twitter.com/GmGAK0Yebg— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 1, 2020
As of 8:30 a.m., Airline remains shut down northbound at Florida Boulevard.
The incident is causing heavy delays on Airline, before Old Hammond Highway.
At this time, it is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries.
Follow @WBRZTraffic on Twitter for updates on traffic throughout the day.
News
BATON ROUGE - Officials closed Airline Highway at Florida Boulevard following a Thursday morning crash that occurred around 8:15 a.m.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: Healthcare heroes recognized, rewarded for hard work throughout pandemic
-
Friday night lights are officially back on in Louisiana
-
Some online students might be required to return to the classroom
-
Haunted houses prep for spooky season with heightened safety measures, restrictions amid...
-
Gig workers struggle as EBR bars reopen without live, indoor music