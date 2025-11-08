81°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this weekend
Related Story
ZACHARY — Rock Church along Plank Road in Zachary is hosting a holiday market this weekend.
The free event, which is entering its fifth year, is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
According to Sue Coates with the market, about 32 local vendors and food trucks will be set up for visitors to browse. Coates visited 2une In on Thursday to share more about the event.
News
ZACHARY — Rock Church along Plank Road in Zachary is hosting a holiday market this weekend. The free event,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Ascension handles Walker
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
-
LSU looks to bounce back Saturday night vs. Alabama on WBRZ