81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this weekend

Related Story

ZACHARY — Rock Church along Plank Road in Zachary is hosting a holiday market this weekend.

The free event, which is entering its fifth year, is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

According to Sue Coates with the market, about 32 local vendors and food trucks will be set up for visitors to browse. Coates visited 2une In on Thursday to share more about the event. 

News
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting...
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this weekend
ZACHARY — Rock Church along Plank Road in Zachary is hosting a holiday market this weekend. The free event,... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 06 2025 Nov 6, 2025 Thursday, November 06, 2025 7:01:21 AM CST November 06, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days