54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns with program centered on Native American culture

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's newest program is a showcase of Native American culture. 

Led by Maestro Adam Johnson, the orchestra's performance of "Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9: From the New World" will be accompanied by Chickasaw Nation member Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate's "The Ghost of the White Deer" and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Scenes from The Song of Hiawatha Overture."

"Ghost of the White Deer," a retelling of a traditional Chickasaw story, will be led by principal bassoonist Darrel Hale. 

BRSO's performance of the three pieces is on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show in the River Center Theatre can be found here.

Johnson and Hale visited 2une In on Tuesday to discuss the three pieces. 

News
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra...
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns with program centered on Native American culture
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's newest program is a showcase of Native American culture. Led by... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 11 2025 Nov 11, 2025 Tuesday, November 11, 2025 7:37:00 AM CST November 11, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days