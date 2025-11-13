54°
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns with program centered on Native American culture
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's newest program is a showcase of Native American culture.
Led by Maestro Adam Johnson, the orchestra's performance of "Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9: From the New World" will be accompanied by Chickasaw Nation member Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate's "The Ghost of the White Deer" and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Scenes from The Song of Hiawatha Overture."
"Ghost of the White Deer," a retelling of a traditional Chickasaw story, will be led by principal bassoonist Darrel Hale.
BRSO's performance of the three pieces is on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show in the River Center Theatre can be found here.
Johnson and Hale visited 2une In on Tuesday to discuss the three pieces.
