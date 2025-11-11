52°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns with program centered on Native American culture
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's newest program is a showcase of Native American culture.
Led by Maestro Adam Johnson, the orchestra's performance of "Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9: From the New World" will be accompanied by Chickasaw Nation member Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate's "The Ghost of the White Deer" and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Scenes from The Song of Hiawatha Overture."
"Ghost of the White Deer," a retelling of a traditional Chickasaw story, will be led by principal bassoonist Darrel Hale.
BRSO's performance of the three pieces is on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show in the River Center Theatre can be found here.
Trending News
Johnson and Hale visited 2une In on Tuesday to discuss the three pieces.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns with program centered on...
-
Middle school student charged for allegedly sharing explicit photos of other students...
-
Supreme Court rejects call to overturn its decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide
-
70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death...
-
LIVE: KOK Wings offering free meals to college students, families affected by...