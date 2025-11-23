59°
Latest Weather Blog
22-year-old killed in Thursday afternoon shooting along St. Gerard Avenue
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Friday identified a 22-year-old killed in a shooting along St. Gerard Avenue.
Jamarqari Burris was shot and killed in the Thursday afternoon shooting along St. Gerard near the corner of East Brookstown Drive.
Baton Rouge Police are investigating the shooting.
News
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Friday identified a 22-year-old killed in a shooting along... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football squeaks by Western Kentucky
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day