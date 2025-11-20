73°
19-year-old with warrant from Ascension Parish shooting arrested in Terrebonne

HOUMA - A 19-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a Gonzales bar was arrested in Terrebonne Parish. 

Colby Breaux was booked by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office on a warrant from Ascension Parish. 

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Breaux was arrested following a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Pelican Pub; officials said Breaux was the shooter and the altercation stemmed from an argument. Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office posted Tuesday that Breaux was booked into Ascension Parish Jail.

