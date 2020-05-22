75°
Zachary resident WINS on episode of 'Jeopardy!' Thursday
BATON ROUGE- A civil engineer from Zachary comes away a winner after competing on the syndicated quiz show, 'Jeopardy!' Thursday night.
Shawn Buell was a contestant on an episode of ABC's 'game show, Jeopardy!' that aired Thursday, May 21. The Louisiana native competed against a returning champion, Nathan Berger, and Michelle Kanter Cohen.
Buell won the quiz competition and will now go down in history as a champion in the 35th season of the show with host Alex Trebek.
"Jeopardy!" is seen on WBRZ-TV following News 2 at 4:00 and just before the 5 o'clock news.
