Zachary Police, volunteers wrap 3,000 gifts for local children

ZACHARY - Residents and local police in Zachary spent Saturday preparing thousands of gifts for local children in need.

Zachary's new police department headquarters on Old Slaughter Road hosted 30 volunteers as they wrapped gifts for kids this Christmas.

Volunteers of all ages managed to wrap more than 3,000 gifts today for 55 children.

One volunteer brought her young daughter with her. She says it's a way to teach her the true meaning of Christmas.

"Throughout the year we do things with our church that we encourage our kids to be a part of and I think this is just another way to show the kids that it's important to serve and it's important to give back," Jenny Creighton said.

This is the sixth year Zachary Police has held this event to help the community. These volunteers are the same ones who brought all of these gifts in. Families created lists for the children and the community pitched in to supply. Each gift was wrapped carefully for each child.

“If you like to wrap, and pay attention to the details, and you're putting love into what you're doing, and you hope that kid will open that and have a smile on their face and be happy on Christmas," Creighton said.