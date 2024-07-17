90°
Zachary Police searching for man who stole two TVs from Walmart
ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing two televisions from Walmart.
The man was seen on surveillance footage leaving the Walmart with the TVs without paying for them, police said. He then left the store in an older model Chevy Silverado.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to email jminor@zacharypd.org.
