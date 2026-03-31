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St. Helena deputies: Father arrested for murder, accused of shooting son
GREENSBURG — A father was arrested for murder after he was accused of shooting his son on Monday, St. Helena officials said.
Sheriff Clay Chustz told WBRZ on Monday that his office was investigating a fatality that occurred off of La. 16.
Officials said that around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a shots fired call and found Ronald Lee III dead. Ronald Lee Jr. was arrested for second-degree murder.
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Officials said the investigation is ongoing.
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