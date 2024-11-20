65°
Zachary Police searching for man accused of felony shoplifting at Walmart

Wednesday, November 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ZACHARY — Police are looking for a man who stole from a Walmart in Zachary.

The man, accused of felony shoplifting, stole merchandise from the Walmart on Main Street in Zachary on Monday. Police added that he was last seen in a white Chrysler 300 with front end damage.

Anyone with information on the thief is asked to call Zachary Police at 225-654-1921.

