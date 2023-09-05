91°
Zachary Police looking for missing woman, last seen Wednesday

Tuesday, September 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Police officers in Zachary are looking for a missing woman who was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 30. 

The police department said 58-year-old Pamela Winfield drives a white Chevy Maliibu with a disabled Veteran license plate. 

Officers did not say where Winfield was when she was last spotted. Anyone with information should call 911. 

