84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Police looking for missing man with jaw wired shut

1 hour 18 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, October 02 2023 Oct 2, 2023 October 02, 2023 5:22 PM October 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Police officers in Zachary are looking for a missing man who has his jaw wired shut and may have a hard time communicating. 

According to the Zachary Police Department, 51-year-old Timothy McGhee was last seen walking on Sept. 26, 2023. Family and friends have not seen or heard from McGhee since. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call (225) 654-9393. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days