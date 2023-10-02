Zachary Police looking for missing man with jaw wired shut

ZACHARY - Police officers in Zachary are looking for a missing man who has his jaw wired shut and may have a hard time communicating.

According to the Zachary Police Department, 51-year-old Timothy McGhee was last seen walking on Sept. 26, 2023. Family and friends have not seen or heard from McGhee since.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call (225) 654-9393.