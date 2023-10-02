84°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary Police looking for missing man with jaw wired shut
ZACHARY - Police officers in Zachary are looking for a missing man who has his jaw wired shut and may have a hard time communicating.
According to the Zachary Police Department, 51-year-old Timothy McGhee was last seen walking on Sept. 26, 2023. Family and friends have not seen or heard from McGhee since.
Trending News
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call (225) 654-9393.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Content warning: Video shows hit and run before woman was run over...
-
'I don't apologize for my passion': BRPD chief rallies with city-parish leaders...
-
Sunday Journal: Countdown to Election Day
-
BRPD unit hit pedestrian lying in road while responding to hit-and-run crash
-
Water, power goes out in Hundred Oaks neighborhood after pipe ruptures