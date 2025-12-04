54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Police Department hosting tree decorating contest at station; voting lasts through Dec. 22

3 hours 25 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 6:17 AM December 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Zachary Police are getting into the holiday spirit and spreading Christmas cheer with a Christmas tree decorating contest.

Community members are encouraged to visit the department to cast a vote for their favorite tree decorated by a local business.

Voting extends through Dec. 22. Only one vote can be cast per person per day, unless you bring a toy to donate, then you get an extra vote. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days