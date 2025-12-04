54°
Zachary Police Department hosting tree decorating contest at station; voting lasts through Dec. 22
ZACHARY — Zachary Police are getting into the holiday spirit and spreading Christmas cheer with a Christmas tree decorating contest.
Community members are encouraged to visit the department to cast a vote for their favorite tree decorated by a local business.
Voting extends through Dec. 22. Only one vote can be cast per person per day, unless you bring a toy to donate, then you get an extra vote.
