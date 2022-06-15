95°
Zachary police chief wants Facebook hijackers to face criminal charges

Wednesday, June 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - After virtual vandals seized control of the Zachary Police Department's Facebook page, Chief David McDavid said he wants those responsible to be prosecuted to "the full extent of the law."

McDavid announced in a Facebook post Monday that the Zachary Police Department page, his personal page, and his mayoral campaign page were all recently hacked. 

For weeks, the Zachary Police Department's page went under a complete transformation as the hackers changed the department's information and posted sexually explicit images as well as anti-police rhetoric.

In his Monday post, McDavid thanked Representative Garrett Graves for helping him get in contact with Facebook support and said the department is actively investigating the hack. 

