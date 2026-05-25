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Person transported in critical condition following fire on Jefferson Highway recovering, according to BRFD

1 hour 36 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2026 May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 11:58 AM May 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department shared that a person transported to the hospital in critical condition is recovering following a fire on Jefferson Highway on Thursday.

On Thursday, the fire department found the person outside suffering from smoke inhalation after a kitchen caught on fire at the Arts Apartments at Jefferson Heights. The fire was deemed an accident stemming from the kitchen stove.

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The department said a maintenance worker was also injured in the fire. Their condition was not immediately available. 

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