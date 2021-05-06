Zachary mother accused of beating nine-year-old daughter

ZACHARY - Police said they arrested a woman accused of beating her nine-year-old daughter with a belt.

The Zachary Police Department said 32-year-old Catrice Bocard was booked on a charge of cruelty to juveniles following the incident.

Investigators said they responded to a residence on Avenue G in Zachary with Department of Child and Family Services after they received an anonymous complaint.

Bocard was accused of whipping the nine-year-old girl with a belt excessively while her boyfriend held the child down, according to police. Police said Bocard was advised to bring all of her children to Lane Regional Medical Center for evaluation by a doctor.

A doctor at the hospital noted bruising on both sides of the daughter’s head along with bruising on her left buttocks and the back of her right leg. He examine her other two children and did not observe any signs of abuse.

During an interview with police, Bocard said she didn’t know how the child got bruises on her head but did say she hit her with a belt after she discovered the girl was using her tablet to look at pornography. She told investigators she never intended on hurting her daughter and was very upset.

DCFS will place the children under the care of family members. Bocard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.