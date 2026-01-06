Zachary mayor David McDavid gives update on city with 'State of the City Address'

ZACHARY - Zachary Mayor David McDavid posted his "State of the City Address" on social media Tuesday to give updates on the city's plans and developments.

Notably, McDavid discussed "strategic annexation efforts" along Highway 61, the Mississippi River and the diversion canal to build a potential future port and provide barge-related commerce, riverboat access and partnerships with natural gas providers.

McDavid also said an updated downtown plan is set to launch in 2026 with a new master plan, retail incentives and "innovative tools for entrepreneurs."

Anyone interested in the full address can read it below: