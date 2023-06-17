Zachary man killed in deadly crash on Plank Road

80°
Monday, May 29 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that killed a Zachary man in East Baton Rouge late Monday afternoon. 

The wreck was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Plank Road near Blount Road. Sources said, 66 year old, Swill Charles was driving a 2020 Ford F-250 on Plank Road when he drove off the roadway striking an embankment and landing in a canal.

Investigators determined Charles was unrestrained and was ejected from his vehicle. As a result he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the investigation, a toxicology sample was taken.

