80°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary man killed in deadly crash on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that killed a Zachary man in East Baton Rouge late Monday afternoon.
The wreck was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Plank Road near Blount Road. Sources said, 66 year old, Swill Charles was driving a 2020 Ford F-250 on Plank Road when he drove off the roadway striking an embankment and landing in a canal.
Investigators determined Charles was unrestrained and was ejected from his vehicle. As a result he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending News
As part of the investigation, a toxicology sample was taken.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents without power Saturday after thunderstorm brings hail through Baton Rouge
-
Prairieville man arrested after ramming his car into daiquiri shop Friday night,...
-
More than one million Louisianans could get help expunging their criminal records
-
Millions impacted as state officials warn residents to protect themselves from data...
-
BRPD headquarters evacuated Friday