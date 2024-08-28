79°
Zachary man dies after crashing into tree

April 12, 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

PRIDE - State Police say a Zachary man died Wednesday afternoon after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 37, south of Highway 63 in Pride. Crash investigators say 33-year-old Aramis Pepper wasn't wearing his seatbelt when he crossed the center line, ran off the road and struck the tree.

Pepper was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police haven't determined if impairment was a factor, but a toxicology sample was taken to be tested. 

