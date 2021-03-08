60°
Zachary man charged in deadly December shooting that sent teen to hospital

By: Rachel Mipro

BATON ROUGE - A Zachary man is charged in a 2020 shooting that left one man dead and severely injured a teenager. 

Renwick Jordan, 23, was booked Monday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jordan was involved in the Dec. 2 shooting off Choctaw Drive, which sent 23-year-old Brandon Childs and a juvenile victim to a local hospital. Childs later died as a result of the shooting, and the teenager was left in critical condition at the time.

Police said Monday the teenager's injuries are no longer life-threatening. 

BRPD took Jordan into custody with the help of Louisiana State Police.

