Zachary man charged in deadly December shooting that sent teen to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A Zachary man is charged in a 2020 shooting that left one man dead and severely injured a teenager.
Renwick Jordan, 23, was booked Monday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jordan was involved in the Dec. 2 shooting off Choctaw Drive, which sent 23-year-old Brandon Childs and a juvenile victim to a local hospital. Childs later died as a result of the shooting, and the teenager was left in critical condition at the time.
Police said Monday the teenager's injuries are no longer life-threatening.
BRPD took Jordan into custody with the help of Louisiana State Police.
