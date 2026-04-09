74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary High School boys' basketball receives LHSAA honors after State Championship win

3 hours 58 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 April 09, 2026 8:46 AM April 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - After winning a second straight 5A State Championship, two players and the head coach for Zachary Boys' Basketball received honors from the LHSAA.

Head Coach Jon McClinton was named 5A Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to a 34-3 record in the 2025-26 season.

The Broncos have won four titles under McClinton in his six years at Zachary, winning back-to-back championships in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Two Broncos players also received all-state honors, as junior Ethan Kimmie received an all-state honorable mention, and junior Ian Edmond earned a first-team all-state honor.

Trending News

On March 14, Zachary won their second straight State Championship with a 63-60 win over Ruston in the Championship game.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days