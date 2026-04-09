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Officials: No evidence crash that injured 19 people at Laotian New Year's Festival was hate crime
COTEAU — There is no evidence that a man accused of injuring 19 people when he drove into a crowd of people at the Laotian New Year's Festival in Coteau committed a hate crime, several media outlets report from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
Louisiana State Police arrested 57-year-old Todd Landry of Jeanerette after his car crashed into a crowd attending a festival at Wat Thammarattanaram near the corner of Savannakhet Street and Melancon Road. According to officials, Landry submitted a blood alcohol content level of 0.137%.
Landry's bond was set at $227,700, with $225,000 being for 18 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, $1,500 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $1,000 for possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and $200 for careless operation.
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Nineteen people were treated at hospitals for injuries following the incident, with three people remaining in the ICU and four others being transferred to different facilities.
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