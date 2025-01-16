42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary High rolls in the second half to defeat Madison Prep, 67-53

6 hours 30 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2025 Jan 15, 2025 January 15, 2025 10:14 PM January 15, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

ZACHARY - The Zachary Broncos took on a tough Madison Prep team Wednesday night for a non-district match up.

The Broncos trailed in the first quarter as Madison Prep's Elijah Garner had the hot hand. Garner scored 16 first half points.

In the second quarter, the Broncos clawed their way back within reach with a steal and dunk from Xavier Ferguson. 

They quickly tied the game when Kristion Brooks hit a three-point shot.

Madison Prep would regain the lead and end the first half with a 33-31 advantage after a few more buckets from Garner.

Trending News

However, Zachary came back in the second half to top the Chargers and win the game 67-53.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days