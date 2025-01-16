Zachary High rolls in the second half to defeat Madison Prep, 67-53

ZACHARY - The Zachary Broncos took on a tough Madison Prep team Wednesday night for a non-district match up.

The Broncos trailed in the first quarter as Madison Prep's Elijah Garner had the hot hand. Garner scored 16 first half points.

In the second quarter, the Broncos clawed their way back within reach with a steal and dunk from Xavier Ferguson.

They quickly tied the game when Kristion Brooks hit a three-point shot.

Madison Prep would regain the lead and end the first half with a 33-31 advantage after a few more buckets from Garner.

However, Zachary came back in the second half to top the Chargers and win the game 67-53.