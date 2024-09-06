73°
Zachary football handles Plaquemine in season opener
ZACHARY - The Zachary football team started their 2024 campaign with a win over Plaquemine.
The broncos got off to a quick start against Plaquemine, leading 21-0 after the first quarter, and cruised in the season opener.
Zachary 49, Plaquemine 14
Next for Zachary: @ Acadiana, September 13
Next for Plaquemine: vs. Scotlandville, September 13
